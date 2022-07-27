Jobs available at Mississippi Golf Course

The Mississippi Golf Course has two job openings for the remainder of the season.

We are seeking an individual to cut the rough with a John Deere 8800. This person will be working Monday- Thursday in 8-hour shifts starting at 5:00 AM- 1:30 PM

We are also seeking an individual for course setup. This job includes changing the tee markers, filling divots, changing the pin placements and collecting garbage. This person will be working Monday-Wednesday in 4-hour shifts. We are preferably looking for an individual that is a golfer and knows the rules of the game. Attention to detail is a must for this job.

Please send resumes to billyh@xplornet.com