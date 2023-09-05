Jobs: Manager, Accounting; Accounting Technician

MANAGER, ACCOUNTING

Small Town Living, Big City Opportunities

Ascend is a growth-oriented accounting, tax and advisory firm with a national presence that serves small and medium sized businesses in small communities across Canada. We are passionate about the professional development of our people, and we strive to create opportunities within the organization that support your career objectives and build them up to reach your highest potential.

MANAGER, ACCOUNTING (Almonte, Ontario)

We are looking for a Manager, Accounting, to join our team in Almonte, Ontario. This role will be responsible for managing file preparation, advisory services and building strong relationships with clients to support them in improving their operational efficiency and financial performance.

Opportunity Highlights

This role will be of interest to someone who:

Has a passion for working with business owners in ways to help facilitate client growth and success

working with business owners in ways to help facilitate client growth and success Thrives in an innovative organization that is continuously investing in process improvement and utilization of technology

organization that is continuously investing in process improvement and utilization of technology Understands the value of collaboration and relationships because it takes a team to successfully achieve a common goal

and relationships because it takes a team to successfully achieve a common goal Has a growth mindset and is committed to professional development

mindset and is committed to professional development Actively works towards maintaining a work-life balancebecause it is important for over all well being, health, as well as, productivity, and performance

Key Activities and Responsibilities

Lead accounting advisory engagements through project management skills, as well as guide client expectations and deliverables

Assist business clients with preparation of financial statements, and reports

Remain knowledgeable and current on applicable standards, as well as developing accounting/business issues

Research and understand the client’s industry and provide insight on key performance drivers, and business trends

Collaborate with other accounting staff and provide mentorship and team leadership

Qualifications and Experience

Completion of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation

3+ years of relevant work experience in public accounting

Experience working with Caseware/Caseview, Jazzit, Keystone, Excel, Taxprep (Personal, corporate, forms and trusts) and Quickbooks Online

Ability to mentor, coach and develop junior staff

Don’t meet every single requirement? We encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles at Ascend.

What we offer:

A people focused organization that values high-performance and provides engaging and interesting work

Flexible work schedules to support work life balance

Continuous support for professional growth and advancement opportunities within the firm

Comprehensive salary, benefits and incentives

Interested candidates are invited to send a cover letter and resume in one document to dmcgeachy@ascendllp.com

Please note – We thank you for your application and the time you have invested in preparing it however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Ascend is committed to creating a respectful and inclusive workplace. We pride ourselves in having a culture where we recognize and celebrate the valuable differences that make you uniquely you, which include race, religious beliefs, physical or mental disabilities, age, place of origin, marital status, family status, gender or gender identity and sexual orientation.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

Extended health care

Flexible schedule

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Work Location: In person

ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN

ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN (Almonte, Ontario)

We are looking for an Accounting Technician to join our firm in Almonte, Ontario. The position focusses on working with small to mid-size businesses from a variety of industries. In addition to standard accounting and tax services Ascend takes a personal advisory approach to helping clients achieve their goals.

Opportunity Highlights

Key Activities and Responsibilities

Assist in preparing client accounting records, financial statements, corporate and personal income tax returns

Prepare T1’s, T4s, T5s, GST and other compliance returns

Keep track of accounts receivable and accounts payable.

Adjusting Journal Entries, Working Papers, T2 Returns, and Compilation Engagement Financial Statements

Preparing management reports and financial analysis and memos to clients

Communicating tax and accounting concepts to clients and answering their questions

CRA Correspondence and requests and audits – ensure your work is easy to audit

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting/business diploma/certificate or equivalent work experience.

3+ years experience in public accounting

Established experience in accounting cycle and balance sheet reconciliation

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, Excel and Quickbooks

Canadian tax knowledge – personal, corporate, and trust

Familiarity with Sage, Hubdoc and QBO Certification considered an asset

What We Offer

A people focused organization that values high-performance and provides engaging and interesting work

Continuous support for professional growth and advancement opportunities within the firm

Flexible work schedules to support work life balance

Comprehensive salary, and benefits

