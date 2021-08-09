Want to join our team? NORTH MARKET is looking for talented individuals to fill three positions at our shop in Almonte, ON.

BAKER (Permanent, Part Time)

FRONT OF HOUSE ASSISTANT MANAGER (Full Time)

BARISTA / SALES ASSOCIATE (Full Time)

We offer a fun, safe and inclusive work environment with competitive pay and great company. Our employees tend to stick around which means we don’t hire very often so now’s your chance to get your foot in the door!

Please visit our website at www.northmarketalmonte.com for details, full job descriptions and how to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!”\