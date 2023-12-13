John Riopelle — obituary

Riopelle, John William

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John William Riopelle on December 11, 2023 at the age of 80. John leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Judy. He is the cherished father of Jennifer Mackie (Bruce Mackie) and Stephanie White (Greg White). Proud grandfather of James, Ewan, Ella, Charlotte and William. He also leaves behind his three brothers, Ken (Dorothy), Dennis (the late Lynn) and Fr. Tom. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

His family wishes to thank the loving and caring staff at the Royal Ottawa Hospital and the Almonte General Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass that will be held at Holy Name of Mary Parish, 134 Bridge St, Almonte, on Saturday, December 16 at 11:00am, with time to gather from 10:00am. Interment and reception to follow at Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3700 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa.

Contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Almonte General Hospital or the Alzheimer Society of Canada by visiting www.capitalmemorial.ca, and while there please take a moment to sign his online guestbook and share a memory or two of this dear husband, father and grandfather.