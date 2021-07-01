We would like to invite you to participate in our Homecraft Showcase, July 15 to 17.

It will run the same as our normal fair competitions, just smaller and with covid protocols. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to have spectators, but we will take lots of pictures to display for everyone to see on social media.

The prize list can be found on our website, www.almontefair.ca.

I hope this excites you as much as it does us and we are very excited to be able to put this event on for you this year. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact Cathy Gayton at 613-862-3750 or nlashomecraft@gmail.com.