Junior Civilians support Lanark County Food Bank and MM Youth Centre

Karen Woods receiving a $500 cheque from Junior Civitan President Maeve Kerwin.

During its meeting this week, the Almonte Junior Civitans presented $500 cheques to Karen Wood, Chair, Lanark County Food Bank, and Lilly Nothnagel, Executive Director of the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre. The Food Bank is a needs-based food bank that provides food to everyone who comes to their door for help, funded solely by private donations. The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre creates a space that provides for the diverse needs and interests of our local youth between the ages of 10 and 18.

Lilly Nothnagel receiving a $500 cheque from Junior Civitan President Maeve Kerwin

The Almonte Junior Civitan is a student-led, community service organization for students in grades 7 – 12. They have raised funds through bake sales, dinners, cloakroom tending and other fundraising activities and are very proud to have been able to present both local area charities with much-needed funding. Members meet at the Civitan Community Hall twice a month, learning leadership and teamwork skills while earning Community Service credits. For further information about the Junior Civitans, please email juniorcivitan@almontecivitan.com.

