Do you have a workshop and are looking for part-time, low-stress work? Just Good Compost (JGC) is a new door-to-door composting service in Almonte. We are looking for someone to help us make “bioreactors”, mesh cages used in the composting process (pictured below). This is the perfect opportunity for a community-minded tinkerer who is interested in joining a great team.

Please email william.affleck@gmail.com or call 438 869 6877.