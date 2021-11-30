Coming from December 3 to 13

Feeding Hope Together Online Auction

A St Paul’s Anglican Church Almonte community fundraiser

CHECK IT OUT! https://www.32auctions.com/FHT2021

You can browse now – bidding will be live from December 3 to 13.

There’s lots of choice. Over 60 lots designed to meet your needs from St. Paul’s famous home-baked tourtières; personal care and pet care baskets; gift cards from Mill Street Books, Café Postino and Joe’s Italian Kitchen restaurants; a selection of coffee, tea or wine hampers with nibbles to a personalized tattoo, teak deck chairs and much, much more!

Make your bids – and return often to check on the status! Successful bidders will be contacted to arrange pick up in Almonte or Ottawa after December 15, by appointment only to respect Covid protocols.

Background

This fundraiser has been organized to try to replace the funds normally raised by St. Paul’s annual Community Harvest Supper, tourtière sales and other initiatives that have been curtailed by pandemic restrictions.

Proceeds of this auction will benefit the Lanark County Food Bank, Lanark County Interval House and the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa Community Ministries as they serve the most vulnerable people in Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Ottawa.

For further info: office@stpulsalmonte.ca or claire@stonebridgehaven.ca