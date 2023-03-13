Kathleen McGregor — obituary

McGregor, Kathleen

(Lifelong resident of Almonte)

March 10, 1922 – March 10, 2023

With heavy yet grateful hearts, the McGregor family announce that Kathleen passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital in the early morning hours of her 101st birthday, Friday, March 10, 2023. She went on to join her beloved husband John D. who predeceased her in 1976; daughter Mary Lou McClymont; her grandson Paul; her brother Jack McCabe (late Clare) and the many others who were waiting for her to come home. Forever loved and remembered by her son John and his wife Jean of Jackson, New Jersey as well as grandchildren: Christine McClymont, Troy McClymont (Andrea) and Kelly McGregor and great-grandchildren: Michaela and Brandon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was born, raised and educated in Almonte. She spent many years working in the Textile Industry there. She married John and they raised their family in Almonte. She was always proud to tell people she literally spent her entire life in Almonte. A faith-filled beautiful soul has gone to rest.

Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15th from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the Pilon Family Chapel on Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock (the service will be webcast live). Interment St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Almonte later in the Spring. In memory of Kathleen please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital or the Almonte Civitan Club.

