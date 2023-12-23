Kathy Donato — obituary

Donato, Kathy Wilma

Kathy passed away peacefully in her 68th year, on Thursday December 21, 2023 at Hospice Peterborough after a courageous two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She will be forever missed by her loving husband of 45 years Pat and their sons and their wives, Scott (Katie) and Colin (Crystal) and her four grandchildren, Cam, Anna, Tyler and Ryan.

Kathy grew up on the family farm outside Almonte Ontario. She was the daughter of the late Randolph and Dorothy Legree and the sister of Richard (Dianne) and the late Randy. She will also be missed by her sister and brother-in-laws, Gill Licari and John Denby of London UK and Jane Reiha and Rosemary Kyryliuk of Windsor ON and her nieces and nephew Blythe, Claire and Mike.

She moved to Peterborough in 1979 and had a wonderful life raising the family, working various part-time jobs and enjoying her many hobbies including gardening, quilting and cross-stitching and in her later years doting on her grandchildren and travelling. In addition to the love and support shown by her family during her illness she was also extremely appreciative of the kindness shown by her best friend and neighbour of 35 years Sandi Pritchard and her husband Gary and her cousin Cindy Tubman.