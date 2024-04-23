Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Found: Almonte Ice Cream gift card

FOUND: Monday, April 22 on Church Street;...

Ticket available for ‘The Moth Project,’ April 27

The Moth Project Saturday April 27 7PM Almonte Old...

Kit Burke — obituary

Katherine Helena “Kit” Burke (nee Laderoute) 8-Mar-1930 -...
Kay Carroll — obituary

Carroll, Kathleen “Kay”

(Devoted Parishioner of Holy Name of Mary Parish & Past President of the Catholic Women’s League)

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Fairview Manor.

Kay (nee Madden)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 93.

Beloved wife to the late Joe.  Lovingly remembered by her son Michael and grandson Mason.  Survived by her sister Dorothy and her brother Des.  Kay will be missed by her family and friends.  A special thanks to the staff from Fairview Manor for the exceptional care she received throughout the years.  Donations in memory of Kay may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society of Lanark County.  Kay will be interred in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery (Almonte) with her husband Joe.  A Celebration of Kay’s Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of 

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

