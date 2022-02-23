Kenneth Bagnell — obituary

REVEREND KENNETH BAGNELL

September 9, 1934 – February 15, 2022 Journalist, author, and retired United Church of Canada minister, Kenneth Bagnell has died at the age of 87, on Tuesday, February 15, at Mt Sinai Hospital, Toronto.

He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Barbara (nee Robar); sons Paul (Diana Cafazzo), David (Carolyn Swift); and daughter Andrea Crawford (Philip). “Grampy” loved his three grandchildren: Sidney and Bretton Crawford and Mark Bagnell who will treasure their memories of him. He is also survived by his brother Claude of Hawaii.

His family remembers him as a loving husband and father, guided by lifelong Christian faith. He taught his children to live their lives with honesty and kindness. He enjoyed the cottage with family, travelling the world in retirement with Barbara and performing sleight of hand magic tricks for children.

Many Canadians know him best for his two books: The Little Immigrants: The Orphans Who Came to Canada, a story of children brought from Britain to Canada from 1869 to the early 1930s, and Canadese: A Portrait of the Italian Canadians which told the story of immigration to Canada from Italy. Ken also wrote for The Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail, anchored an evening CBC newscast in Halifax, and was editor of three magazines: The United Church Observer, The Globe Magazine and Imperial Oil’s award winning corporate magazine, The Review.

Kenneth Sidney Bagnell was born on September 9, 1934, in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. His father William worked in the payroll department of the local coal mine. His mother Mary was a homemaker from the coal mining village of Port Morien.

Ken obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at Mount Allison University in Sackville, NB, and then a Bachelor of Divinity at Pine Hill Divinity Hall, now the Atlantic School of Theology, Halifax.



It was at Mount Allison where Ken’s interest in broadcasting and journalism began. It’s also where he found the love of his life, Barbara. In his late seventies, Ken noticed that he was becoming more forgetful. He was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. It was the beginning of a long period of cognitive decline. In April, 2021, he became a resident at New Horizons Tower in Toronto, living on a floor dedicated to the care of those with cognitive decline. His condition worsened but he enjoyed frequent visits from Barbara and family members. Daughter Andrea took on most of the responsibility of coordinating his care.

Photos of the younger Ken and family members filled the walls in his suite at New Horizons Towers, and a bookshelf held books on Christian theology, and near his desk hung a plaque with a short inscription, Bidden or not, God is always present.

A sincere note of thanks to Ken’s special friend and caregiver Marlene Gordon who was with him to the end. She made his last years enjoyable with walks in the neighbourhood, visits with ice cream, and listening to his stories. As well a sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mount Sinai Hospital for keeping him comfortable and allowing him dignity in his final days.

