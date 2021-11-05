Hello Friends and Neighbors:

Once again the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is planning to man stations in Lanark County to help the folks in our area through the coming winter. All funds raised in Almonte stay in Almonte.

Are you new to our area and looking for an opportunity to volunteer? We are looking for 2 – 4 hrs of your time to help us cover shifts at Patrice’s Independent Grocers in Almonte. We no longer have bells to ring but we do offer a bank or credit card ‘tap’ option for donors who no longer carry cash. A smile and a heart for the less fortunate around us are the only requirements to join us!

Please contact Carolyn Klickermann at cklickermann@hotmail or 256-3314 if you can help out.

Christmas blessings to all!