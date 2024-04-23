Kit Burke — obituary

Katherine Helena “Kit” Burke (nee Laderoute)

8-Mar-1930 – 17-Apr-2024

In Loving Memory

Katherine was born in Ottawa and spent much of her early childhood in Westmeath. After attending high school at Glebe Collegiate she began her working life as a personal shopper at Morgan’s department store, developing a lifelong sense of good taste and interest in fashion. She later worked for the federal government (Treasury Board) and was an administrator at the Farquar Bethune Insurance Company. She was always popular with her colleagues and made friends easily.

Kit married Jerry (Patrick, James, Gerald) Burke and was a dedicated mother to two children: Sharon Anne and Jeffrey Allan. The family moved to St. Catherines in the ’80’s where they owned the popular family restaurant and sports bar, Jerry’s Country Kitchen in Fonthill.

After Jerry’s death in 1995, Kit moved to Guelph to be close to her daughter and grand daughters: Amelia Rose and Alison Gwyneth.

Eight years ago, she moved with her daughter and her husband Fred Mooney to Almonte.

She was a practicing Catholic all her life and a member of the congregation of Holy Name of Mary Church in Almonte.

Kit loved her “kitties” and always had at least one cat in her life. She was a dedicated bingo goer, reader and loved movies, music (especially Frank Sinatra) as well as animals, supporting various animal charities.

Kit was well liked and formed many strong, long lasting friendships. She had a quick wit, was adaptable, strong and tolerated differences. But mostly it was her gentle, humorous straight forward approach to life that serves as an inspiration to her daughter, grand daughters and everyone who loved her.

Kit would appreciate any donations to the Sweet Sanctuary Animal Rescue in Mississippi Mills.

Visitation and Memorial Service

Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery

Event Times:

24-Apr-2024 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM