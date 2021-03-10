by Susan Hanna

These baked meatballs are a snap to make and cook in 15 minutes. Combine scallions, tamari sauce, garlic, salt, pepper and crushed crackers or breadcrumbs with ground beef and form into meatballs. Bake until golden and cooked through. I served them in lettuce wraps alongside stir-fried peppers and baby bok choy.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use tamari instead of soy sauce. I used additive-free panko bread crumbs instead of Ritz crackers. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) chopped scallions

2 tablespoons (30 ml) low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons (30 ml) minced garlic

1 teaspoon (5 ml) kosher salt

1 teaspoon (5 ml) freshly ground black pepper

½ cup (125 ml) finely crushed Ritz crackers (12 crackers) or panko bread crumbs

1 pound (454 g) round beef (round or chuck)

Preparation:

Heat oven to 425 degrees F (218 C). In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and use your hands to gently mix. Shape the meat into 12 golf-ball-size rounds (about 2 inches/5 cm in diameter), and arrange on a greased rimmed baking sheet. Bake until golden and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.

From NYT Cooking