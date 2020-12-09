The newest book from the Lanark County Genealogical Society is available again after quickly selling out the first printing. “Lanark County Legends” is a series of articles celebrating the lives of some of the County’s more successful people of the past. They were ordinary people who lived extraordinary lives.

Some of them were forces to be reckoned with in their own communities, the Findlays of Carleton Place, the Rosamonds of Almonte, the Frosts of Smith Falls and the Harts of Perth, the Stewarts of Pakenham. Then there were those who left the area and went elsewhere to make their mark like James Naismith or Rev. Father Michael Stafford of Ferguson’s Falls. These are the obvious choices to include in a book like this one.

But there are more, so many more, who went out into the world and made it a better place. There was Minnie Affleck who left Middleville to work as a nurse in South Africa during the Boer War. There was Dr. Harold Box, a periodontist of note from Carleton Place. There was William Motherwell of Perth who was an early farmer in Saskatchewan, and who established a model farm there. Dr. William Bennett Munro was a hotel keeper’s son from Almonte who became a distinguished professor at Harvard. The Waddell Brothers from Perth went to Florida where they developed the Florida Keys and founded the future city of Miami. Then there were the Foley brothers from Darling who went to the United States and built the railways.

These are but a few of the 82 people who are featured in this book.

The 492-page hard cover book sells for $55 and is available from Lanark County Genealogical Society. It may be ordered online at lanarkgenealogy.com. Postage costs will be added for those requiring shipping. It is available at Impression Printing, 40 Sunset Blvd. Perth, Impression Printing, 51 Abbott St. N. Smiths Falls, The Livestock Store at Wool Growers in Carleton Place, Mill Street Books in Almonte, and at the Lanark Era Office. (Price at Mill Street Books is $60.)