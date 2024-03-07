Lanark County Seedy Saturday
March 16 | Almonte Civitan Club | 10am-3pm | $3 admission
Help us kick off the 2024 gardening season. Plan to spend the day with us trading, swapping and shopping for seed, and many other garden-related items and produce in our gardening expo. Get free advice from the local horticulture societies; Almonte, Carleton Place and MacDonald’s Corners. The Lanark County Master Gardeners will also be on hand to help answer all your questions. We have a seed swap table and several seed banks and libraries will be in attendance. Enjoy any of our three-part lecture series or our three-part practical workshop series. The cafeteria will be open all day.
Lecture series
10.30 pm | main speaker hall
Seeding a beautiful picture
Steven Martyn | The Sacred Gardener
Noon | main speaker hall
Inviting pollinators into your garden
Mélanie Ouellette, MA, MBA, Chair and Founder of the Ottawa Wildflower Seed Library
1:30pm | main speaker hall
Saving your own Seed
Telsing Andrews
Edible Ottawa Gardening Group
Workshop program
10:15am Workshop room
Starting your own seeds
Susan Wall | a master gardener with the Lanark County Master Gardeners for the past 20 years and owner of Rock Wall Gardens in Perth
11:45am Workshop room (session 1)
Home composting
All your questions answered about indoor and outside composting in this practical workshop by the Worm Lady, Geri Baker
12:30am Workshop room (session 2)
Home composting
All your questions answered about indoor and outside composting in this practical workshop by the Worm Lady, Geri Baker
1:15 pm Workshop room
Growing your own mushrooms
Barrie Brodie of Forest Floor Mushrooms
Admission $3 with all door proceeds going to the the Lanark County Interval House’s Perseverance Panty Outreach program.