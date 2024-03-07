Friday, March 8, 2024
‘Lanark County Seedy Saturday,’ March 16

Lanark County Seedy Saturday

March 16 | Almonte Civitan Club | 10am-3pm | $3 admission

Help us kick off the 2024 gardening season.  Plan to spend the day with us trading, swapping and shopping for seed, and many other garden-related items and produce in our gardening expo. Get free advice from the local horticulture societies; Almonte, Carleton Place and MacDonald’s Corners. The Lanark County Master Gardeners will also be on hand to help answer all your questions. We have a seed swap table and several seed banks and libraries will be in attendance. Enjoy any of our three-part lecture series or our three-part practical workshop series. The cafeteria will be open all day.

Lecture series

10.30 pm | main speaker hall

Seeding a beautiful picture
Steven Martyn | The Sacred Gardener

Noon | main speaker hall
Inviting pollinators into your garden

Mélanie Ouellette, MA, MBA, Chair and Founder of the Ottawa Wildflower Seed Library

1:30pm | main speaker hall

Saving your own Seed
Telsing Andrews
Edible Ottawa Gardening Group

Workshop program

10:15am Workshop room

Starting your own seeds

Susan Wall | a master gardener with the Lanark County Master Gardeners for the past 20 years and owner of Rock Wall Gardens in Perth

11:45am Workshop room (session 1)

Home composting
All your questions answered about indoor and outside composting in this practical workshop by the Worm Lady, Geri Baker

12:30am Workshop room (session 2)

Home composting
All your questions answered about indoor and outside composting in this practical workshop by the Worm Lady, Geri Baker

1:15 pm Workshop room

Growing your own mushrooms
Barrie Brodie of Forest Floor Mushrooms

Admission $3 with all door proceeds going to the the Lanark County Interval House’s Perseverance Panty Outreach program.

