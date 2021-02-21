Lanark Federation of Agriculture is looking for a county association administrator.
Do you have:
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Experience with volunteers and volunteer boards
- Bookkeeping and recordkeeping skills
- A high degree of comfort using the latest technology
This part time position (approx. 10 hours/month) might be just what you are looking for. Requirements include attending an average of one evening meeting a month, looking after minutes, forwarding, and responding to correspondence and some general bookkeeping duties.
We appreciate all applications but only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
For a full job description, please visit our Facebook page. Resumés may be submitted to LFAadmin@ofa.on.ca