Lanark Federation of Agriculture is looking for a county association administrator.

Do you have:

Excellent interpersonal skills

Experience with volunteers and volunteer boards

Bookkeeping and recordkeeping skills

A high degree of comfort using the latest technology

This part time position (approx. 10 hours/month) might be just what you are looking for. Requirements include attending an average of one evening meeting a month, looking after minutes, forwarding, and responding to correspondence and some general bookkeeping duties.

We appreciate all applications but only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

For a full job description, please visit our Facebook page. Resumés may be submitted to LFAadmin@ofa.on.ca