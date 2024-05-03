Introducing the LANARK LIT Writing Competition — A new program celebrating works of original writing by local literary artists of all ages.

Open to anyone who lives in Lanark County and the surrounding area. Now open for submissions! Deadline for submission is September 30, 2024.

Almonte Readers & Writers (ARW) is announcing a new program celebrating works of original writing by local literary artists of all ages.

Open to anyone who lives in Lanark County and the surrounding area the geographic boundaries for the eligibility of this program are rural, and stretch as far west as Middleville, as far south as Westport, east as far as Oxford Mills, and as far north to Arnprior.

The genre for 2024 is short fiction. Send your best stories! There are prizes to be won!

Submissions are in three (3) categories, organized by age of author— ages 17 and under, young adults 18-29, and adults 30+

This program is made possible thanks to the funding support of the Elizabeth Kelly Foundation, with partial support by the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

Full details available at: www.almontereadersandwriters.org/lanark-lit-writing-competition

Visit www.almontereadersandwriters.org for more information