Several seniors on Ramsay Concession 3A are looking for laneway snowblowing services for the upcoming winter season. This may be perfect for someone looking for a small route or who wants to add a few homes to a larger route (and there is likely more interest on Old Perth and Rae Roads). Same-day service is ideal, but potential “delayed service” model (day after) may be possible.

Kindly pass this on to anyone who you think may be interested. Please contact 613-256-1175.