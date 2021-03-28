The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Birdhouse Blowout is fast approaching, with April 9 being the final day to register your creation. With nearly 30 houses already entered in the auction, the organizers are eager to see the final count. These artistic beauties range from a little stone house to a 24” tall lighthouse to a quilted birdhouse with everything in between to entice birds to stay awhile.

https://mvfn.ca/birdhouse-blowout contains all the information you need either to enter a birdhouse or to access the auction site and see the items already listed. The auction opens April 11 at midnight, and runs to April 23, 5 p.m.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Cliff Bennett Nature bursary, a coveted award for a student pursuing environmental studies.