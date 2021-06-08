One week until Lanark County Interval House’s $100,000 grand prize

CARLETON PLACE, Jun. 8, 2021 – Lanark County Interval House and Community Support is offering the chance to win $100,000 with their C.R.A.V.E electronic raffle!

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on women and incidences of gender-based violence are on the rise, the need for donations is high. “We have seen a 75 percent increase in crisis calls due to the pandemic,” said Executive Director Erin Lee. “Incidences of violence in our community are on the rise and the pandemic has worsened these unfortunate realities.”

C.R.A.V.E stands for Community Rallies Against Violence Everywhere. LCHICS hopes the raffle will be an opportunity for the community to show they care and do not tolerate violence. Though lockdown measures have kept many of us safe, they have created a vulnerable population in women and children who now may find themselves trapped at home with an abuser. Demand for LCIHCS’ services is highest now when fundraising has become an impossibility.

Lanark County Interval House’s Social Media and Promotions Specialist Emma Kinsman says the raffle gives participants an opportunity to give back to the community. “Whether you select the winning ticket or not, you are guaranteed to support a non-profit organization and women in your community,” Kinsman said. “It’s a win-win.”

One lucky player will win $100,000. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $100 each from www.craveraffle.com until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. The draw will take place via Facebook Live at noon on June 16, 2021. All proceeds will go to Lanark County Interval House and Community Support. You must be 18 years or older and in Ontario at the time of purchase to be eligible to participate.