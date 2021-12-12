The Feeding Hope Together online fundraising auction wraps up this Monday, December 13 at 6 pm. We are excited to announce a special promotion to encourage people to not only bid generously, but to overbid! At the end of the auction, the person who has overbid by the highest dollar amount on an item will receive a $50 Amazon gift card, generously donated by a local resident. A win/ win for everyone!

There are all kinds of lots to check out for your holiday shopping from gift cards to Best Buy, for dining out, to Mill Street Books or to WaySpa.com , to a brand new KitchenAid stand mixer, Christmas in a box including a 6′ white tree and loads of decorating and wrapping goodies and not to be missed, several lots of St. Paul’s amazing tourtières! This is your only opportunity to get one of these delicious tourtières this year.

We are getting close to reaching our goal of $5,000 but we really hope to smash past it as all the funds raised are going to Lanark County’s Food Bank and Interval House, truly amazing organizations, and also to the Community Ministries of Ottawa who help a lot of people from this area with services not locally available.