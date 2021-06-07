The Almonte Lawn Bowling Club is celebrating 110 years of Lawn Bowling in Almonte supporting residents throughout the Township of Mississippi Mills. Our address is 157 Robert Street, Almonte, ON, Canada. We open June 7 &10th, 2021 with registration, practice sessions and looking forward to welcoming new members. The club will be open for lawn bowling three nights a week. Details of the schedule will be available during registration. The Club’s Website (Almonte Lawn Bowling Club) has all the documents needed for this year’s membership registration on the first page of the website.

ALBC Website link, www.almonte-lawn-bowling-club. com

Lawn bowling is a great outdoor sport to play, very social and fun for all ages. The game is easy to learn, provides physical activity and doesn’t require any special equipment. New members receive a two week trial period to see if they like lawn bowling, a reduced membership fee for the first year and free use of club lawn bowls and coaching.

The club put in place all the Provincial Covid19 protocols for social distancing and hand washing in 2020 and had a very successful season. We plan to continue these protocols for the 2021 season. The Provincial Government has established a 3 step reopening plan for the province this year which we will follow.

Our lawn bowling green is in great shape and ready for us to enjoy a new season of play. We received a grant this year that allowed the club to purchase 20 new sets of lawn bowls and equipment to assist those that have restrictions bending down to pick up the lawn bowls.

The Almonte Lawn Bowling Club draws members throughout the Township of Mississippi Mills, Stittsville and Carp areas. For more information visit our website or email Kevin Jones, Membership and Public Relations at joneskaj58@gmail.com. See you on the green.