Monday, July 25, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Margaret Metcalfe — obituary

Metcalfe, Margaret Jean Peacefully at Fairview Manor Sunday, July...

Lawn mower for sale

Honda-powered Craftsman One pull to start, new blade...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 23,2022

by Diana Filer 1. Pierre Poilievre was born...
Classified AdsLawn mower for sale

Lawn mower for sale

Honda-powered Craftsman

One pull to start, new blade last year, fresh oil change, $80.

613 256 2410

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone