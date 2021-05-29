Every Thursday from June 10 to July 1, 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Live Stream YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9GgvQ5b7YoO1Aq-FBmLQfA

Cryptocurrency is all over the news but, do you understand it? Join us in a series of interactive YouTube live-stream presentations where you can ask questions and join in the discussion.

Each workshop builds into the concept of the previous one, but they can be viewed individually. The presentations will be recorded and can be viewed anytime on the MMPL YouTube channel.

June 10 – Introduction to Cryptocurrency: Ever wondered what cryptocurrencies are? Where they came from and how they work? This presentation with briefly go over all the biggest questions giving you insight into one of the most elusive financial schemes of today.

June 17 – Cryptocurrency Theory: Learn the fundamental principles and mechanisms that bitcoins runs on, and some of the algorithms that govern them. This workshop will have advanced concepts and math.

June 24 – Creating a Cryptocurrency: In this presentation, we will be setting up a custom cryptocurrency at the library!

July 1 – How to mine Cryptocurrency: In this course, we will set up a local cryptocurrency miner at the library using some basic software and hardware. Each step will be explained and shown live.