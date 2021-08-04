Come learn how to make this beautiful paper wild rose!

I am offering this workshop alongside my exhibit of paper wildflowers at the Mill of Kintail.

I will teach the basics of working with crepe paper to create beautiful and original flowers. No previous experience is required. Each participant will leave with a finished flower to take home.

The workshop will run on August 26 at the gatehouse of the Mill of Kintail (5 mins from Almonte).

I am offering two sessions: a morning session will be from 9:30 am to noon and an afternoon session from 1-3:30 pm.

The cost of the workshop is $49 including supplies, payable by cash or e-transfer. Spots are limited to 15 participants in each session. Covid safety protocols will be in place.

Please email me at Lvohamilton@gmail.com to reserve your spot.