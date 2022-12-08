Thursday, December 8, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Bev Tinslay — obituary

Tinslay, Beverley (Bev) Wyndham (nee LeMaistre) Bev passed away peacefully...

FREE: Hide-a-bed couch and matching loveseat

Good condition! Please call 613-799-0806.

Leaves-a-Plenty

In October, we put out a call...
Science & NatureEnvironmentLeaves-a-Plenty

Leaves-a-Plenty

In October, we put out a call for 800 bags and you doubled that to 1600! (See our call for help in the Oct 12 Millstone News). Took the last delivery of 3 bags yesterday.  The 2nd 800 bags have been shared with the Just Good Compost project (400) and with Alberto Suarez’ farm in Pakenham (400).

Ready and waiting for leaves to fall.

This is a big thank you and shout-out for all your diligent bagging work.  Special mention goes to Larry for 6 trailer loads. It was a buzz to meet so many of you. The relatively dry weather totally cooperated and has allowed us to save a lot of leaf collection bags for a 2nd or 3rd use next year.

Filled 28 cubic metres (14 tons) in bioreactors ready for fungi fun.

Huge thanks to the processing team Mike, Lloyd, Rachel, Hayden, Doreen, and Jimmy and a double special thanks to Mike Pitcher for a creative year of planning and preparation.

Hope you all feel good about gas saved on delivering to just 1 km from the round-about instead of 10.4 km to the Howie Road Depot.

More? Take a look back at Maynard’s article in the Nov. 2016 Millstone archives.

Scott Hortop

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone