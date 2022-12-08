Leaves-a-Plenty

In October, we put out a call for 800 bags and you doubled that to 1600! (See our call for help in the Oct 12 Millstone News). Took the last delivery of 3 bags yesterday. The 2nd 800 bags have been shared with the Just Good Compost project (400) and with Alberto Suarez’ farm in Pakenham (400).

This is a big thank you and shout-out for all your diligent bagging work. Special mention goes to Larry for 6 trailer loads. It was a buzz to meet so many of you. The relatively dry weather totally cooperated and has allowed us to save a lot of leaf collection bags for a 2nd or 3rd use next year.

Huge thanks to the processing team Mike, Lloyd, Rachel, Hayden, Doreen, and Jimmy and a double special thanks to Mike Pitcher for a creative year of planning and preparation.

Hope you all feel good about gas saved on delivering to just 1 km from the round-about instead of 10.4 km to the Howie Road Depot.

More? Take a look back at Maynard’s article in the Nov. 2016 Millstone archives.

Scott Hortop