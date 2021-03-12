Today the government of Ontario announced that the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region will move from the Green–Prevent level to the Yellow–Protect level of the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open COVID-19 Framework. The sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the region over the past two weeks means that the region is on the border between yellow and orange zones.

A Section 22 Class order was put into effect on March 5 in the Municipalities of Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith to reduce opportunities for people to gather and have close, unprotected contact with others outside their household in public and private facilities. Given there are new restrictions on food premises within the Yellow Zone, Section 5 Dining and Drinking Establishments of the Section 22 Order will be rescinded as of Monday, March 15, 2021, at 12:01 AM. The remainder of the Section 22 Order remains in effect.

The move to the Yellow–Protect level means that strengthened public health measures will come into effect in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Monday, March 15, at 12:01 a.m. The additional measures include limited hours of operations for certain settings, limits on the hours for the sale of liquor in food and beverage establishments and limits on the number of individuals permitted in food and drinking establishments (6) and other settings. Full details of the limitations and restrictions for the Yellow – Protect Level can be found on the Health Unit’s website: https://healthunit.org/health-information/covid-19/business-re-opening/framework/.

“The move from Green-Prevent to the Yellow–Protect level in our region highlights how quickly COVID-19 can spread when public health measures are not in place,” says Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. “Our staff are working diligently to follow-up with all people with COVID-19 and their high-risk contacts to isolate them and prevent transmission in our community. We are relying on the residents, businesses, services and workplaces in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark to follow precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their settings. It is in our hands to protect our communities, and prevent further restrictions at levels beyond yellow.”