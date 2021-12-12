After a lengthy discussion with the Leeds Grenville and Lanark Health Unit, we have decided to follow their recommendation and not proceed with the December 18th Legion Breakfast.

There has been a significant increase in COVID -19 positive cases over the region with 81 cases active cases reported on December 10.

Save the date!

The Almonte Legion is making plans after a 2-year absence to host the Legion breakfast on December 18/2021, 8 am – 11 am.

All COVID 19 Protocols will be in place, including proof of double vaccination.

More details to follow.