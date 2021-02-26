Tuesday, March 30th, 5 pm to 8 pm
Almonte Branch library
Try your hand at building a sumobot with Lego EV3 Mindstorms and have some fun competing against other teams. Robot-sumo is a sport in which two robots attempt to push each other out of a circle (in a similar fashion to the sport of sumo). Register here https://form.jotform.com/210494880927263
Participants will gather in the main room of the library after closing hours so each team will have plenty of space around them. The competition will consist of 8 teams, each team composed of 1 or 2 people from the same household.
Each team will have their own table with a Lego EV3 Mindstorms kit, a Chomebook and instructions to build and code a sumobot. Our awesome STEM programmer will be at hand to help you with the building and the coding. Afterwards, we will pit the sumobots against each other and we will declare a winner!
In order to keep everyone safe, the following Covid-19 protocols will be applied.
- Participants with Covid-19 symptoms will be asked to stay home.
- Participants will use the hand sanitizer in the lobby before entering the library.
- Face coverings/masks that securely cover the nose, mouth, and chin are mandatory for the duration of the event.
- Each team will have their own table with their own dedicated programming material. Tables will be placed at a minimum of 2 meters apart from each other. When entering and exiting the event, participants must maintain a safe 2-metre distance from others.
- Surfaces will be disinfected before and after use and all equipment will be quarantined.