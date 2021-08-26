Promoting youth mental health was an important topic before the pandemic. It is even more important as we enter the pandemic’s 4th wave.

On Sept 1 at 7:15 PM, we are hosting an outdoor screening of @ConnectingTheDotsFilm from award-winning filmmaker Noemi Weis. With heartfelt poignant stories of lived experience, the film exclusively showcases young voices breaking barriers surrounding youth mental health. Through highly cinematic and character-driven storytelling, Connecting the Dots is emotional, reflective and hopeful. Our future leaders are speaking up. It’s time to listen.

Following the film, future local leaders will lead a short discussion about the how film’s message applies in Carleton Place.

This event is jointly presented by Open Doors for Lanark Children & Youth, the Carleton Place Youth Centre, Planet Youth Lanark County and the Town of Carleton Place.

To respect public health guidelines, the screening will take place on Sept 1 from starting at 7:15 PM at the Carleton Place Farmers Market. We must limit attendance to a maximum of 100 attendees. Please register via Eventbrite. Please bring your own chairs.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connecting-the-dots-a-conversation-about-youth-mental-health-tickets-167865166231

We hope you enjoy this presentation and, more importantly join in an important conversation about how youth mental health can be promoted in Carleton Place.

#RaiseYourHand and join the global conversation about youth mental health!

https://planetyouthlanark.ca/2021/08/25/planet-youth-lanark-county-connecting-the-dots-film-screening-september-1-2021-at-715pm/

https://connectingthedotsfilm.com/