Not one but two movies are filming in town this month and they couldn’t be more different.

Currently shooting at various locations around town is a thriller, Deadly Sibling Reunion. While I can’t find anything about it online, a press release from the municipality summarizes the plot:

Emily, a woman escaping a bad relationship, takes up residence in a small town. She moves in with and starts working for an old friend, Lenah, whose family owns an antique shop. As Emily starts to get to know the town, she is met with strange and negative reactions wherever she goes. She soon finds out that she and her identical twin, Charlotte, who were separated in foster care, have found themselves in the same small town. Her sister may not be as nice as she seems.

Shooting is scheduled to wrap up by September 23.

On September 17 filming starts on The Christmas Set Up, Lifetime’s first holiday movie with a lead LGBTQ storyline. According to Deadline.com, its headliners are real-life married couple Ben Lewis (Arrow, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Blake Lee (Fam, Parks and Recreation), Fran Drescher (The Nanny, Cancer Schmancer) and Ellen Wong (Glow).

Filming will take place from September 17 to 25 at 111 Elgin Street. There will be no filming on Saturday, September 19th or Sunday, September 20th.