Friday, September 15, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Help save the Burnt Lands Alvar, September 17

Photo: WendyCotie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia...

Lillian Mohr — obituary

Mohr, Lillian Ann Passed away peacefully surrounded by...

ConnectWell seeks Facilitator for Fathering Group

Position Title:    Facilitator for Fathering Group Program:           ...
ObituariesLillian Mohr -- obituary

Lillian Mohr — obituary

Mohr, Lillian Ann

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her son and daughter on September 13, 2023 at Orchard View by the Mississippi.

Lillian (nee Stanley)
Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 83.

Beloved wife for 60 years to “Sid”.  Cherished by her two children Jennifer James (Steve) and Peter (Tammy).  Proud “Grandma” to Curtis, Braden, Dylan, Ryan and Colin.  Predeceased by her brothers Henry (Isobel), Herb and her sisters Hannah (Mel) and Ellen (Elliott).  Survived by her sister in law Emily.  A special thank-you to the staff from Orchard View by the Mississippi for their care and support.  Donations in memory of Lillian may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (CT Scanner).

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)
On Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 10am to 11am.  Chapel service will follow at 11am.  Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery and reception at the Almonte Civitan Hall.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

Ron Harley — obituary

George Margita — obituary

Erle Douglas — obituary

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone