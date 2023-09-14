Lillian Mohr — obituary

Mohr, Lillian Ann

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her son and daughter on September 13, 2023 at Orchard View by the Mississippi.

Lillian (nee Stanley)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 83.

Beloved wife for 60 years to “Sid”. Cherished by her two children Jennifer James (Steve) and Peter (Tammy). Proud “Grandma” to Curtis, Braden, Dylan, Ryan and Colin. Predeceased by her brothers Henry (Isobel), Herb and her sisters Hannah (Mel) and Ellen (Elliott). Survived by her sister in law Emily. A special thank-you to the staff from Orchard View by the Mississippi for their care and support. Donations in memory of Lillian may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (CT Scanner).

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 10am to 11am. Chapel service will follow at 11am. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery and reception at the Almonte Civitan Hall.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com