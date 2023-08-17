Live exhibit of traditional Mexican textiles coming to this year’s Fibrefest!

In collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in Canada, the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (MVTM) will present the live exhibit of traditional Mexican dress, tapestries, and art on September 9 between 6 pm and 9 pm at the Almonte Old Town Hall (14 Bridge St). For $25 a ticket, the Mexican textile collection of William Hodge and Robert Wylie will be modeled on the catwalk! All pieces will be available for purchase through a silent auction, and funds will support the MVTM. The Ambassador of Mexico, Carlos Joaquín González, will be in attendance.

Hodge and Wylie have spent the last four decades immersed in fibre arts; creating, teaching, and learning, with a special interest in Mexican textiles. The pieces on show have been purchased from artisans across the Mexican states of Chiapas, Coahuila, Guerrero, México, Mexico City, Michoacán, and Oaxaca, and feature handwoven textiles made from handspun wool and cotton. With an array of textures and colours, achieved by both natural and synthetic dyes, there’s something for everyone! The collection presents a variety of eye-catching garments, accessories, and household items.

Mexican artist Elia Morales’ exhibit, “Weaving Ideas”, will be showcased throughout the event, where she will introduce her art. A Graphic Designer of the National School of Plastic Arts of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), she actively shares her expertise by delivering lectures and presentations on various aspects of sensory design. She has served as a moderator in numerous national and international conferences, where she engages with audiences and facilitates topical discussions. Morales has worked as a designer at the National Museum of Cultures and at the Cultural Dissemination Office of UNAM, and as an independent designer for corporate groups and events. Her plastic work involves different techniques, including engraving, enameling, textile, and Washi Zoo Kei. Her work has been exhibited in several universities and venues nationwide.

The venue will be open from 10am – 4pm throughout Fibrefest weekend on September 9 and 10, where the collection will be on display. The auction will open at 10am on the 9th and close at 12pm noon on the 10th. Daytime admission to Almonte Old Town Hall is included in the $8 “Fibrefest” tickets. As we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, with Almonte being named after Mexican General and diplomat Juan Nepomuceno Almonte, this event is very timely. Join the celebrations with complimentary refreshments, including margaritas courtesy of Jose Cuervo, and an evening of fun and art while supporting a local charity! Tickets are on sale HERE.

Quote

“Cultural diplomacy is the best way to bring together the people from two nations like Mexico and Canada. This time, textile art and designs from Mexico will blend together creating a wonderful ambience of colors, textures, and indigenous cultural heritage to an exhibition that will wrap all our senses.”

– Ingrid Berlanga Vasile, First Secretary, Cultural Attaché, Embassy of Mexico in Canada

“The textiles in this collection are gorgeously coloured and detailed, and we’re excited to showcase them during one of the town’s busiest weekends. We are grateful to William, Robert, and the Embassy for coming together to support the Museum in this fundraiser. This will be an excellent event and opportunity to bring international textile traditions to Almonte.”

– Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Contact

Michael Rikley-Lancaster

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

613-256-3754

m.rikley-lancaster@mvtm.ca

Ingrid Berlanga Vasile

Embassy of Mexico

iberlanga@sre.gob.mx