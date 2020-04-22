I’ve received this welcome news from Mayor Lowry:

Many of you have been asking about boat launches and whether or not it is ok to go out on the water given the Provincial Emergency Order closing outdoor recreation.

We asked the province for clarity on this and were told that it is up to the municipality to decide to open or close municipal boat launches. Please note, there are other rules for marinas and private boat launches.

We have decided that municipal boat launches in Mississippi Mills will remain open to the public. The physical and mental well-being of the public is important to support and promote. Do remember: physical distancing requirements are still in place and the emergency order prohibiting the gathering of more than 5 is still in effect. Municipal by-law enforcement officers will continue monitoring. Please use caution and common sense; if there is a family putting their boats in the water, wait well back until they have cleared the area. Don’t loiter at the launch or have a picnic, but do get yourself out on the water and enjoy the beautiful Mississippi!

Premier Ford also provided clarity that fishing is still permitted but reminds that individuals must adhere to relevant emergency orders.

Should you wish to launch a boat at one of the public launch sites please be aware of high spring water levels and faster moving water. Please use extreme caution near waterways. Also, all boaters must have proper licensing and adhere to boat safety laws.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we ask that individuals take precautions, follow safety guidelines and adhere to emergency orders to limit unnecessary risk or exposure to our first responders.

The following public boat launches are open:

✅ Appleton Bay Park

✅ Metcalfe Geoheritage Park

✅ Riverfront Estates (park by the water)

✅ 5 Span Park (Pakenham)