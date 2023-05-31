Local Co-operators team donates $10,000 to AGH CT campaign

Wes Zacharuk, Financial Advisor/Owner of Co-operators in Carleton Place, considers himself very fortunate to live and work in and around Carleton Place and Mississippi Mills because there has been a real push to help ensure quality health care for their residents. What specifically Wes is referring to is the drive to build a new Emergency Department at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital and the campaign to bring a CT scanner to the Almonte General Hospital.

And like he’s done many times over the course of his career, Wes is doing something to help. At a recent meeting with the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation’s board member Dan Rouleau and Managing Director Al Roberts, Wes presented them with a cheque for $10,000 towards the CT campaign on behalf of his team and Co-operators.

Dan Rouleau, Vice Chair of the Foundation Board said, “Wes and his family have been friends for nearly 20 years. He lives here and is a big believer of supporting local businesses and charities to help make our town an even better place to live, raise a family and work. Wes and his team at Co-operators genuinely care about the communities they serve and they are willing to give back as we have seen with Wes’ most recent support of our CT Campaign for the Almonte Hospital.”

Over the course of his 14 years with Co-operators including here in the region, Wes has made several other contributions to AGH, this last one bringing the total to $16,450.

Wes and his team of ten associates pride themselves on ensuring their clients are well informed and protected, regardless of the type of insurance, be it Business, Farm, Auto, Home, Life or Travel plus also Investments and Financial Planning. “Our focus with everything we do is to provide advice so that clients are well informed when they make decisions about these important personal, business and family matters, “said Zacharuk.

For more information about Wes’ company visit: https://www.cooperators.ca/local/wesley-zacharuk

Information about the Almonte General Hospital’s campaign to get a CT scanner is available at: https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/your-hospital/