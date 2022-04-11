Local employment opportunity for RN/RPN

You are a Very Special Person. We want to work with you!

You are an RN or an RPN in good standing, and you gain a great deal of satisfaction working in palliative care.

You are a great team player, organized, good with staff and volunteers and are open to a collaborative work style.

You don’t shy away from leading, and are comfortable speaking in public.

You understand the importance of empathy, great communication, confidentiality, integrity and respect for all people.

You enjoy sharing your knowledge with those who need assistance, and are always seeking to increase your knowledge.

You love small communities and want to be part of a team that helps to fill gaps in palliative care in rural areas.

And last, but not least.

You would be excited to be part of a team that will help a wonderful community and volunteer-based organization grow to a whole new level, making a real difference in the lives of an ever-growing number of client’s lives.

We can’t wait to meet you!

Home Hospice North Lanark is seeking a Program/Visiting Volunteer Coordinator.

This is a full time term position (two year contract, that may be extended every 12 months thereafter). All the details can be found here https://hhnl.ca/2022/04/09/hhnl-pvvcoordinator/. No shift work. Must have own vehicle.

If you’re the person we’re looking for, please send a letter of intent no later than Saturday, April 27, 2022, along with an up-to-date resume by email to chair@hhnl.ca

Or by mail to:

Chair, Home Hospice North Lanark

P.O. Box 787

Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0