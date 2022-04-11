Local employment opportunity for RN/RPN

You are a Very Special Person. We want to work with you!
- You are an RN or an RPN in good standing, and you gain a great deal of satisfaction working in palliative care.
- You are a great team player, organized, good with staff and volunteers and are open to a collaborative work style.
- You don’t shy away from leading, and are comfortable speaking in public.
- You understand the importance of empathy, great communication, confidentiality, integrity and respect for all people.
- You enjoy sharing your knowledge with those who need assistance, and are always seeking to increase your knowledge.
- You love small communities and want to be part of a team that helps to fill gaps in palliative care in rural areas.
And last, but not least.
- You would be excited to be part of a team that will help a wonderful community and volunteer-based organization grow to a whole new level, making a real difference in the lives of an ever-growing number of client’s lives.
We can’t wait to meet you!
Home Hospice North Lanark is seeking a Program/Visiting Volunteer Coordinator.
This is a full time term position (two year contract, that may be extended every 12 months thereafter). All the details can be found here https://hhnl.ca/2022/04/09/hhnl-pvvcoordinator/. No shift work. Must have own vehicle.
If you’re the person we’re looking for, please send a letter of intent no later than Saturday, April 27, 2022, along with an up-to-date resume by email to chair@hhnl.ca
Or by mail to:
Chair, Home Hospice North Lanark
P.O. Box 787
Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0