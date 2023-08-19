Local man nominates Home Hospice North Lanark for company donation

Recently, Jan Watson, Chair of the Board, found a welcome letter in the Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) mailbox. It read, in part: “I am a Funeral Director with Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery in Ottawa — but live in Almonte (The Friendly Town!!) and am sending along this letter to introduce myself… [We] have a charitable foundation under the name of the Arbor Memorial Foundation. Each year all Arbor employees are asked to submit requests for many assorted charitable organizations in the communities we all live and work in, and this year I chose Home Hospice North Lanark.”

The letter was signed “David Bagnell.” David’s request was approved, and he recently met with Jan, Board Member and Chair of the Fundraising Committee, Toni Surko, as well as Program Coordinators Emily Ballinger, RPN and Sidney Thomson, RN CHPCN (C) to present them with a cheque for $1,000.

This kind of community support means so much! HHNL doesn’t receive any government funding for their HHNL programs, so we need these kinds of donations. The beneficiaries are our clients — our family, friends and neighbours — and everyone in the community who benefits from our services, public education programs and so much more. Thank you to David and the Arbor Memorial Foundation — from the bottom of our hearts.

To learn more about HHNL and how you can make a difference, please visit www.hhnl.ca.