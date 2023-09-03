Monday, September 4, 2023
Local residents supporting Parkinson Canada SuperWalk

Araina Clark and her husband Gord are once again joining members of the Parkinson’s community from across the country to raise funds for the Parkinson Canada SuperWalk.  On Saturday September 9th at 10am, they will be walking at Orchard View by the Mississippi to do their part in support of Parkinson Canada.  There will be light refreshments plus entertainment for those who wish to attend.

Now in its 33rd year, the SuperWalk is the largest annual fundraiser for Parkinson Canada’s network of innovative researchers, services, and programs – including 120 support groups – and important advocacy work that focuses on raising the voices of people living with Parkinson’s. The Parkinson Canada SuperWalk also celebrates the community of support around those living with Parkinson’s, their families, and care partners.

Please consider supporting Araina in this year’s Parkinson Canada SuperWalk and know that every dollar counts. Together, we can help people with Parkinson’s live a better life today and work toward a world without Parkinson’s tomorrow.

Thank you!

https://donate.parkinson.ca/site/TR?pg=personal&fr_id=2853&px=1258899

