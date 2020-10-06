In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Authors Association, the National Capital Branch invites all writers to take part in the 34th Annual National Capital Writing Contest. Award recipients will be published in the 2021 Anthology and will be part of the (virtual or live) centenary celebrations.

The Canadian Authors Association (CAA) is a not-for-profit national arts service organization with a local presence dedicated to promoting a flourishing community of writers across Canada. The association offers professional development opportunities for writers of all levels in all genres, with the aims of helping writers develop skill in both the craft and business of writing, and provide access to a Canada-wide network of writers and publishing industry professionals. Over the century, some 25,000 writers have been members including Robert W. Service, Bliss Carman and E.J. Pratt.

Founded in 1921 by Stephen Leacock, Pelham Edgar, B.K. Sandwell and other prominent writers of the day, the CAA organized to lobby for the protection of authors’ rights, an objective it pursues to this day. Among its many achievements, the CAA was instrumental in establishing 1924 copyright legislation, helped to create the Canadian Writer’s Foundation, founded the Governor General’s Literary Awards, created the first standard book contract to protect authors’ rights, successfully lobbied to have Canada join the Universal Copyright Convention, and established the Vicky Metcalf Award and the CAA Literary Awards for Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry and Drama.

National Capital Writing Contest

34th Annual National Capital Writing Contest (NCWC)

Sponsored by the Canadian Authors Association – National Capital Region

Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020 at 23h59/11:59 p.m.

Short Story or Poetry

First place: $300

Second place: $200

Third place: $100

Three honourable mentions for each category.

Open to all Canadian citizens or landed immigrants living in Canada.

Awards Night will be Friday, March 12, 2021.

Entry Fees: Poetry: $5 per single poem; Short Story: $15 per single story.

More information can be found at: http://canadianauthors.org/nationalcapitalregion/contests/