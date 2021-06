The family that operates a 4-acre flower farm called My Barnyard Garden, just outside Pakenham, has opened a farm stand that’s open on most Saturdays from 9 am-2 pm and Sundays from 10 am-2 pm, right next to 5 Span Feed and Seed and 5 Span Spuds. All their flowers are grown locally on the farm and freshly cut and wrapped by hand, all by the family.