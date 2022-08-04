Looking to commute from Almonte to Ottawa Mon-Fri

Hello, I’m looking to commute with someone who is driving from Almonte to Ottawa in the Fall. I am attending University 5 days a week starting in September. I need to be in the Main Street area by 9 am. If you’re a commuter from Almonte to the downtown area and would consider taking a passenger from Almonte please be in touch. I am flexible with the return time to Almonte in the evenings. Looking forward to chatting and discussing costs and schedules that could work.

Please call Anna @ 613-621-2465