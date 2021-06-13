Named ‘Swindle’.

She got out sometime around 10:00 pm June 9, 2021, near the fairground in Almonte.

We moved from State Street (near the hospital) and she may be trying to go back home there. Please look under decks and in sheds and garages as she’s probably scared and hiding.

Swindle is an orange tabby, 3 years old. She is spayed and microchipped but not wearing a collar. She is a huge suck but is only an indoor cat so she’s probably terrified.

She is very loved, and very missed. We are starting to think someone took her in as a stray. Please, this is NOT the case. She is extremely loved and means so much.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact at 613-697-7674. There is a reward for anyone who can confirm her whereabouts!

Thank you for helping bring my fur baby home.