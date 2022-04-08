Friday, April 8, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

2-br apartment for rent in Almonte, $1,750

For rent a spacious 2 bedroom apartment...

LOST: iPhone 7

Rose gold in a black otterbox case...

COVID-19 on the rise again in Eastern Ontario: What you can do

This is a joint message from local...
Classified AdsLOST: iPhone 7

LOST: iPhone 7

Rose gold in a black otterbox case lost some time around Monday April 4 2022; if found call 613-256-2762

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone