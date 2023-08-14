Classified AdsLOST: Kayak on Clayton LAke LOST: Kayak on Clayton LAke August 14, 2023 LOST 10-12 foot blue kayak on Clayton Lake. Call 613 256-1428 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Dining room buffet, free August 14, 2023 For Sale: One ladies kilt August 14, 2023 FOR SALE: Printer Hewlett Packard Envy 7640 August 12, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Breakfast at the Legion, August 19, 8 am until 10 am August 14, 2023 LOST: Kayak on Clayton LAke August 14, 2023 Jim Lowry — obituary August 14, 2023 Dining room buffet, free August 14, 2023 For Sale: One ladies kilt August 14, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 12, 2023 August 10, 2023 From the Archives What is that … Early Arrival? Peter Nelson’s travels – Australia – Great Red Center The Millstone is looking for holiday stories Response Part 2 to Mark Priddle by The Mississippi RiverWatchers Great Canadian Cheese Festival CP takes up the rail line in Almonte Gardening in Almonte: Starting a veggie garden Local initiative to support people with Parkinson’s and ‘Give Where You Live’