Monday, August 14, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Breakfast at the Legion, August 19, 8 am until 10 am

Please note time change: The August Breakfast...

LOST: Kayak on Clayton LAke

LOST 10-12 foot blue kayak on Clayton...

Jim Lowry — obituary

Lowry, James ‘Jimmy’, George February 28, 1932 – August...
Classified AdsLOST: Kayak on Clayton LAke

LOST: Kayak on Clayton LAke

LOST 10-12 foot blue kayak on Clayton Lake. Call 613 256-1428

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone