Wednesday, April 20, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

LOST: Men’s wallet

Possibly between parking lot behind the Superior...

Orzo Skillet with Shrimp and Feta

by Susan Hanna This tasty one-pan meal from...

Wordle for Mississippi Mills: MMordle #2

As noted last week, I’ll be running...
Classified AdsLOST: Men's wallet

LOST: Men’s wallet

Possibly between parking lot behind the Superior and up the slope to the restaurant door. A black, man’s wallet. If found, please take to the Superior Restaurant, Baker Bob’s, or the Post Office–they all know me.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone