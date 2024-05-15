Louise Barker — obituary

Barker, Louise Alice

Louise peacefully departed from this life at her home on May 10, 2024, with her devoted husband Ian by her side, at the age of 73. Fondly known as Mom and Nan by her family, she leaves behind her cherished children Tanya (Ron Dowe) and Jamie (Roberta), as well as her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Logan, Zachary, and Hayden. She is remembered with love by her sister Betty (the late Wayne) Maschke, and also by her sisters-in-law Wanda (the late Ken) Bellfountaine and Faye Barker. She is pre-deceased by her parents Alice (Kuno) Pilon and Arnet Pilon, sisters Marie Pilon, Darla (the late Terry) Howard and her brother Keith Pilon. Louise will be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Her affection for her family, especially her grandchildren, knew no bounds. Louise will be fondly recalled for her quick wit, infectious laughter, and her remarkable ability to strike up conversations with anyone she encountered. Her most recent enjoyment came from spending time at “The Lake” with Ian sitting on the perch and enjoying laughs and endless conversations surrounded by their friends “in the circle” around the campfire.

Heartfelt appreciation goes out to all who enriched Louise’s life with love and joy. A private graveside ceremony will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Clayton Community Hall (147 Linn Bower Ln, Clayton, ON K0A 1P0) on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 from 2-5pm, where family and friends are warmly invited to gather, share laughter, and reminisce about the stories Louise cherished so dearly. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The Ottawa Heart Institute or the charity of your choice.

