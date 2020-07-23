As of 2 p.m. on Thursday numerous OPP officers were on scene at the corner of Johanna Street and Robert Hill Street in Almonte. Roads were barricaded and immediate neighbours were being told not to return to their homes.

Police could be heard from the street trying to speak through a PA to someone in the Johanna Street residence. A police drone was circling the area.

What appeared to be a tactical unit was assembled outside Holy Name School.

As of 2:45 pm, it was reported that the person had emerged from the home and that the incident was winding down.