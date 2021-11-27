BIRDHOUSE BONANZA 2022

Barb Carroll and Glenda Jones are once again bitten by the birdhouse bug, and are launching a repeat of the 2020 Birdhouse Blowout Auction in support of the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust, the local institution that conserves wilderness areas in Eastern Ontario, sites like Blueberry Mountain and High Lonesome, hikers’ paradises on our doorsteps.

The Land Trust is eager to partner for this venture to honour Mike Macpherson, an avid supporter of the Land Trust, as well as raise awareness of the value of wilderness areas to the ecosystem.

Significant funds were raised for The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists scholarships last year, and the organizers are hopeful they can bring this same enthusiasm to the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust.

Here’s the opportunity to create a masterpiece for a good cause. The auction will take place online in mid-April, and entries will be accepted any time up to the first of April. Any size, shape, colour or material will be accepted, utilitarian, decorative or both. Watch for more information in the weeks to come.

The winners of last year’s birdhouses reported many summer visitors, so your work will be appreciated on many, many levels, supporting the MMLT as well as providing nesting for local birds.

The www.mmlt.ca website provides a wealth of information about their programmes to provide inspiration for builders and buyers alike.